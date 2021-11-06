Masonite International (DOOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Masonite International to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Masonite International stock opened at $126.54 on Friday. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.56.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Masonite International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 215.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Masonite International worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

