Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 1,541 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 205,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP opened at $51.45 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

