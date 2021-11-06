Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 806 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,876,000 after acquiring an additional 603,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after acquiring an additional 550,103 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,918,000 after acquiring an additional 463,275 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU opened at $110.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $115.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day moving average of $104.73.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.