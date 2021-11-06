Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $218,000.

BATS JPST opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71.

