Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 785 Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7,354.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EPP opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.55. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

