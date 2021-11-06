Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,225 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

