Matthew T. Herrington Sells 400 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EXR stock opened at $194.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $203.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.25.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after buying an additional 506,139 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,730,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,436,000 after purchasing an additional 243,328 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,085,000 after purchasing an additional 85,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.73.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

