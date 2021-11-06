MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $51,656.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $939,325.68 and approximately $51,656.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,632.03 or 1.00128912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00058592 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.79 or 0.00567746 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.82 or 0.00313477 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.13 or 0.00170304 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00014591 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001506 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001975 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.