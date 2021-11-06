MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In related news, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 947,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,931,696.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 103,448 shares valued at $5,259,216. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

MaxLinear stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $70.21.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.