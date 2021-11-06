MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.11 EPS

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 584.69% and a negative net margin of 140.00%.

Shares of NYSE:MBI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. 368,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. MBIA has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $16.41.

Get MBIA alerts:

In other news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $313,356.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,002 shares in the company, valued at $937,753.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MBIA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 455.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of MBIA worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.