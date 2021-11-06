McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

MGRC stock opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $58.77 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average of $77.24.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $173.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.61 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 49,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.