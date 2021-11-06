Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,729,000 after buying an additional 5,481,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,010,000 after buying an additional 1,427,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,939,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,082,000 after buying an additional 902,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,085,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,610,000 after buying an additional 820,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.77. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

