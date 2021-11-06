Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Director Tom C. King Sells 176 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $225.84 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.54 and a 1-year high of $229.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 3.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Medpace by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Medpace by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Medpace by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Medpace by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

