MEG Energy (MEG) to Release Earnings on Monday

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

MEG stock opened at C$11.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.42 and a 52-week high of C$11.98. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.32.

MEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.62.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

