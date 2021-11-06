Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys Shares of 2,474 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,474 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,310,000 after acquiring an additional 34,768 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 535.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $72.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.19. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 592.64% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.