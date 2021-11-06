Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 63.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Amundi purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,894,000 after purchasing an additional 448,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 377,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 154.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 318,232 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $183.83 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.65 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

