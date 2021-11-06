Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Makes New $246,000 Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

