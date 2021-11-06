Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) CFO Caroline Litchfield Sells 18,335 Shares of Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MRK opened at $81.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $206.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after buying an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.16.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

