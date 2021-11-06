Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives $67.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Truist Financial cut Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRCY stock remained flat at $$52.00 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 377,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.95. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.15.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

