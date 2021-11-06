Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

MRBK stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. Meridian has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $194.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 25.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meridian will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Meridian by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 7.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 52.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

