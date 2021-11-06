Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.070-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.25.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average of $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 91.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 113,956 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Merit Medical Systems worth $15,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

