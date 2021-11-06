Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $322.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.08 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.94. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $325.50.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $161,175.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total value of $178,939.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,124.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,884 shares of company stock worth $3,629,392 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,804,000 after acquiring an additional 114,355 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,289,000 after buying an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,119,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 99.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

