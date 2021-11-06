Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stake Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $11,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth $304,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after buying an additional 33,087 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,699,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CASH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

