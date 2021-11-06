MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 32.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after buying an additional 5,797,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after buying an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,459,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after buying an additional 2,276,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,093,369 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

NYSE:MET opened at $63.99 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

