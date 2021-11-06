MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in American Water Works by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $169.66 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.49.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

