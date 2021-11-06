MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $6.35 Million Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 262.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at about $155,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.65.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

