MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $7.64 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,802 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FRC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

FRC stock opened at $219.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.50. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $222.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 12.14%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

