MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,886,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 173.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after purchasing an additional 653,442 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,064,375,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 28.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16,720.1% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,984,000 after purchasing an additional 384,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.42.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,913 shares of company stock worth $9,024,783. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $221.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.67. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $168.88 and a 12-month high of $227.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

