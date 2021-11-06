MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 18,677 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,677 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 321.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,554,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,590. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLW opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

