MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 19,627 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,627 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,254,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,291 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

