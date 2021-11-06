MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,404 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KSU opened at $308.41 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $175.45 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 211.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KSU. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $2,675,872.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $357,592.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

