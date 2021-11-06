Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Increased to C$67.00 by Analysts at NBF

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price upped by NBF to C$67.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MRU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on Metro to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Metro to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$66.18.

TSE:MRU opened at C$64.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. Metro has a 12-month low of C$52.63 and a 12-month high of C$66.25.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Metro will post 3.6799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

