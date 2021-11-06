Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 21,216 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 88,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,216 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

MAA stock opened at $202.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.21 and a 12 month high of $207.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

