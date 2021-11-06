Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 94,866.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,817.94 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,844.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,677.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1,573.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $30.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,702.53.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.