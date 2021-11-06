Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 74,008.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,163 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EXR opened at $194.60 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.33 and a fifty-two week high of $203.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.25.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.73.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

