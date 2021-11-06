Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 172,500.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 60,375 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSCC stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $84.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $1,092,258.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,338.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $7,068,381.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,709 shares of company stock worth $23,487,180 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

