Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 107,536.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,004,314,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,500,000 after purchasing an additional 53,660 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after purchasing an additional 973,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,835,000 after purchasing an additional 75,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,594,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,655,000 after purchasing an additional 160,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.17.

MSI opened at $247.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.34. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $161.20 and a one year high of $254.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 328.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.28%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

