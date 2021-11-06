Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 30,267 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 112,100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,294 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 640 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.87.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $129.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $130.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

