MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) versus Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Critical Contrast

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Growth Properties 24.23% 3.65% 1.89% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and Hammerson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Growth Properties $768.44 million 8.12 $76.13 million $2.26 17.63 Hammerson $234.84 million 0.29 -$2.23 billion N/A N/A

MGM Growth Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Risk and Volatility

MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of MGM Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of MGM Growth Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MGM Growth Properties and Hammerson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Growth Properties 1 5 5 0 2.36 Hammerson 5 5 1 0 1.64

MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus price target of $38.85, suggesting a potential downside of 2.48%. Given MGM Growth Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MGM Growth Properties is more favorable than Hammerson.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties beats Hammerson on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities. The Ireland segment includes shopping centers. The company was founded by Lewis W. Hammerson in 1942 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.