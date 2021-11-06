MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 232,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,103,239 shares.The stock last traded at $49.90 and had previously closed at $48.70.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.12.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 2.36.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

