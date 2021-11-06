Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.34.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.76. 6,066,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,787. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.70.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.58% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 75.98%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

