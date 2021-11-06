Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $86.99 and last traded at $86.50, with a volume of 579231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.77.

The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.58% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 75.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.34.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $52,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.70.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

