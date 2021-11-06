Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,411,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,688,158 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $459,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,929 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $72.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

