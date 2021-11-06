Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $72,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 427,750.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE MAA opened at $202.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.21 and a 1 year high of $207.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.