MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $163.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $168.55. The company has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.92.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

