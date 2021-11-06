MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $921,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,587 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $122.98 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $165.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 88.11%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

