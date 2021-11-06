MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

SCHF opened at $40.57 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

