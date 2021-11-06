MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $625,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $240,000.

Shares of DIVO stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

