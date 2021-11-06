MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Purchases 81 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies stock opened at $184.69 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $137.08 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.52 and a 200-day moving average of $185.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.29.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.