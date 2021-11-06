MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 415 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,125 shares of company stock worth $1,750,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

